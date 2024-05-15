Halliburton Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,687 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average volume of 16,307 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 3,081,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

