Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

