Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hamilton Insurance Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 19.11% 18.53% 5.44% Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors 2.69% -12.83% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion $258.73 million 4.91 Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors $15.97 billion $2.95 billion -6,316.80

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hamilton Insurance Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Insurance Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors 692 3433 3156 219 2.39

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.60%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.