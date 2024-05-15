Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,800.0 days.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

