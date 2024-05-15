Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,800.0 days.
Hammerson Price Performance
Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.
About Hammerson
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hammerson
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.