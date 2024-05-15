Hang Seng Bank Limited Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,655. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

