Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Shares Down 10.4%

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.13). Approximately 2,483,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 663,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Harland & Wolff Group Stock Down 25.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10.

Harland & Wolff Group Company Profile

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

