Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.39% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Harrow in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HROW stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 247,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,298. Harrow has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 40.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Harrow news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harrow by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harrow by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

