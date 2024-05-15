HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $612.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,860 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 849,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

