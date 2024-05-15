HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 191.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Genfit Price Performance

GNFT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,112. Genfit has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Genfit

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

