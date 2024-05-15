HC Wainwright Trims Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Target Price to $2.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s previous close.

Intrusion Stock Down 26.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 570,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

