Head-To-Head Contrast: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beach Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 17.12% 12.65% 7.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beach Energy and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Callon Petroleum 0 3 3 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Callon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Beach Energy.

24.2% of Beach Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beach Energy and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.08 14.56 Callon Petroleum $2.34 billion 1.02 $401.20 million $6.09 5.87

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beach Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Beach Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

