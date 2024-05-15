Head to Head Contrast: Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -122.15% -172.90% -108.39% Meta Materials -4,999.15% -82.48% -68.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Peraso has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Peraso and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peraso currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,716.90%. Given Peraso’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peraso and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $13.75 million 0.15 -$16.80 million ($26.08) -0.05 Meta Materials $7.97 million 2.06 -$398.23 million ($76.00) -0.03

Peraso has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peraso beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

