Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $843.00

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 843 ($10.59) and last traded at GBX 841.56 ($10.57), with a volume of 103163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 837 ($10.51).

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £628.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,033.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 783.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 770.16.

Get Henderson Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Henderson Smaller Companies

In other news, insider Yen Mei Lim acquired 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of £9,991.08 ($12,548.46). 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.