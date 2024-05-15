Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Up 32.5% in April

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 555,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Herc Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRI traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.99. 41,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,865. Herc has a 52-week low of $99.41 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,756 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

