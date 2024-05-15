Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Hess has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hess to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.72. 2,415,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,823. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19. Hess has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

