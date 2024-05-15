Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1,456.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

