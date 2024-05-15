Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $2,242,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 15.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

