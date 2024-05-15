Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $15.33 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,739 shares of company stock valued at $37,096,514 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

