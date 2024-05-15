Hikari Tsushin Inc. Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,675,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 83.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 863,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after acquiring an additional 391,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 361,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,048,508 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

