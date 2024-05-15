HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 217,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 80,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,228. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

