Holdings Corp Landsea Sells 4,100,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at $77,044,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Corp Landsea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $373.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSEA

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 29.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.