Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $406.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $417.00 to $406.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.27. 836,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.73. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $342.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

