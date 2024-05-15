Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.