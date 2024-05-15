Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

HRZN stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

