Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $136.83 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

