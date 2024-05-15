Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $935.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 935 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 919 ($11.54), with a volume of 568014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 913 ($11.47).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.68) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.41) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.86) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.55) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,984.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 877.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 802.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £153.09 ($192.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,460.96). In related news, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($32,931.42). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of £153.09 ($192.28) per share, with a total value of £2,755.62 ($3,460.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,178. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

