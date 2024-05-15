Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Announces Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HBM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 3,222,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,756. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

