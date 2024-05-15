Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 891,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,422 shares.The stock last traded at $6.65 and had previously closed at $6.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUMA

Humacyte Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.