HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 1,955,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.61. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in HUYA by 8.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

