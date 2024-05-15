Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$40.98. The company had a trading volume of 121,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$41.69.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9083782 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Raymond James raised their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.56.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

