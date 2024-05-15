Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 5.3 %
HYFM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.64.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile
