Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 5.3 %

HYFM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

