iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Director Denis Ricard Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00.

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$90.27. 55,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,213. The company has a market cap of C$8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.67.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

