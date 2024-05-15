Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 377,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,650. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.54). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

