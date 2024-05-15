IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $596.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $596.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $580.38.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $19.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.56. 122,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.72 and a 200-day moving average of $516.68. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.