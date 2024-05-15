Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $86,753,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.3 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $163.26 and a 1-year high of $270.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.