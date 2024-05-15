Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 474,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,487. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

