Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %

ANSS stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $328.25. 39,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

