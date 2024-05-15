Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

