Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,983,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $161,816.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,178.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $161,816.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,178.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,703. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 427,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,732. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

