Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 212,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $82.15.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

