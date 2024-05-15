Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.34. 18,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,829. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

