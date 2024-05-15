Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE remained flat at $141.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,557. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.16 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average of $182.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

