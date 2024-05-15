Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

