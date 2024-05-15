Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 454,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.