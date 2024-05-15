Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 889.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,335 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Zuora worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zuora by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zuora by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 31,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

