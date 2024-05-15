Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. 1,365,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,886,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

