Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,014. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

