Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Hess by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $237,100,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.16. 35,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,165. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.09. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

