Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,034. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.