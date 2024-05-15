Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,466 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 372,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

